Burr Financial Services LLC Has $63.85 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burr Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,455.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,566 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 44.6% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock worth $472,782,722. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

