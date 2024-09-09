Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 1,678 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day moving average is $248.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

