Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 35,723 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 986,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 182,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,073,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,627,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.