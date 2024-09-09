Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 35,723 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 986,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 182,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,073,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,627,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
