Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,494,000 after buying an additional 181,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.3% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $111.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

