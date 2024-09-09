Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 341,298 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.50% of Xencor worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.