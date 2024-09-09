Candriam S.C.A. Has $12.04 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,467 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.36% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

