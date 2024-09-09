Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRV opened at $234.46 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average of $216.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

