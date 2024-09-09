Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $76.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $594,797.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,107,422.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 684,816 shares of company stock worth $54,392,553. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

