Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

