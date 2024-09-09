Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after buying an additional 110,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globus Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 503,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,018,000 after acquiring an additional 782,285 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

