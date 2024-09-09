Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 285,216 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,216 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLRX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

