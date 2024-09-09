Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 5,056 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $63,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,630 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,673 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BBY opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

