Caprock Group LLC Acquires 3,694 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 159.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

NYSE:AMP opened at $430.17 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $450.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

