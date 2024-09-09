Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 833.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $4,043,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 143,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Best Buy stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

