Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $358.92 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $364.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.