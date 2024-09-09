Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 108.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,662,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $176.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

