Caprock Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $431.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.50 and its 200 day moving average is $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

