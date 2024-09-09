Caprock Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 468.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $130.20 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.