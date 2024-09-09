Caprock Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

