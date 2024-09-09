Caprock Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.0% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.3% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 19,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,976,000 after acquiring an additional 88,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $373,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9 %

LRCX stock opened at $733.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $901.71 and a 200-day moving average of $938.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

