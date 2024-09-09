Caprock Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $541.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $533.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.73.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

