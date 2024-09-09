Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

