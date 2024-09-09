Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,297 shares of company stock worth $7,156,436 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.