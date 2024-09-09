Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $293.21 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

