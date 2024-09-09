Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.89 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

