Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

