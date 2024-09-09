Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 111.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

