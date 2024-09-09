Caprock Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $170.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

