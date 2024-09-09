Celestia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $589.63 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $589.63 million and $45.86 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00007552 BTC on major exchanges.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,068,602,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,068,602,739.725783 with 209,646,267.475783 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.10461349 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $42,342,047.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars.

