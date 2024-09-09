Certuity LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $515.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $528.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.