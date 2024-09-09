Certuity LLC Buys Shares of 15,876 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Get Copart alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.