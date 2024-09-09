Certuity LLC Grows Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OLED opened at $184.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.70. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.