Certuity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 967,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.