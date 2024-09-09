Certuity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $479.61 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

