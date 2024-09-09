Certuity LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $825.04 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $863.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $799.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.96. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

