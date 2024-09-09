Certuity LLC Invests $302,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.2 %

TSM opened at $156.82 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

