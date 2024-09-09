Certuity LLC Purchases 2,642 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $128.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

