Certuity LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Certuity LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,242 shares of company stock worth $21,540,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $30.33 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.