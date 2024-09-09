Certuity LLC Purchases 8,519 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,437.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after buying an additional 2,581,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

