Certuity LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Certuity LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 747.3% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 63,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,010,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,001.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 353,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

