Certuity LLC Sells 44 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Certuity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $463.97 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.62 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

