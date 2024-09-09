Certuity LLC Sells 53 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,774,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after acquiring an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $142,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Stock Performance
SPGI opened at $510.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $521.50.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What is Put Option Volume?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.