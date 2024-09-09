Certuity LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $456.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.01. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

