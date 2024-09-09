Chris Bulman Inc Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 156.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its position in American Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Electric Power by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

