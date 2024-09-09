Chris Bulman Inc Invests $75,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 98.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 208,293 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $199.80 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $213.85. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average of $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

