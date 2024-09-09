Chris Bulman Inc Invests $79,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $113.25 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

