Chris Bulman Inc Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.