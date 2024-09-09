CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.10. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

