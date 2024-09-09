Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

