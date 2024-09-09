Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $82.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

